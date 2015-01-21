Von Hertzens name 6th album

Von Hertzen Brothers will release sixth album New Day Rising on March 23, they’ve confirmed – and it’s to be followed by three UK dates as part of a European tour.
The ten-track title was produced by Garth ‘GGGarth’ Richardson and it’s available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes via Spinefarm.
Frontman Mikko Von Hertzen says: “I’ve never been prouder of anything we’ve done. Together we raised the bar to a whole new level – and only time will tell if we’ll ever be able to beat that or raise the bar even more. I mean, we’re talking some serious Sergey Bubka heights here!”
Richardson adds: “It’s been a while since I’ve been so taken aback by a band. VHB did this to me. The brothers’ drive, passion and musicality are like no other. The bar has been raised.”
New Day Rising tracklist
New Day Rising
You Don’t Know My Name
Trouble
Black Rain
Hold Me Up
Love Burns
Dreams
Sunday Child
The Destitute
Hibernating Heart
Von Hertzen Brothers UK dates
Apr 24: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Apr 26: London Dome