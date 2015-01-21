Von Hertzens name 6th album

Von Hertzen Brothers will release sixth album New Day Rising on March 23, they’ve confirmed – and it’s to be followed by three UK dates as part of a European tour.

The ten-track title was produced by Garth ‘GGGarth’ Richardson and it’s available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes via Spinefarm.

Frontman Mikko Von Hertzen says: “I’ve never been prouder of anything we’ve done. Together we raised the bar to a whole new level – and only time will tell if we’ll ever be able to beat that or raise the bar even more. I mean, we’re talking some serious Sergey Bubka heights here!”

Richardson adds: “It’s been a while since I’ve been so taken aback by a band. VHB did this to me. The brothers’ drive, passion and musicality are like no other. The bar has been raised.”

Tour tickets are on sale now.

New Day Rising tracklist

New Day Rising You Don’t Know My Name Trouble Black Rain Hold Me Up Love Burns Dreams Sunday Child The Destitute Hibernating Heart

Apr 24: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Apr 26: London Dome