Volbeat reveal US tour dates

Volbeat have announced a US tour around their appearance at Coachella 2016.

The Danish rockers will be supported by Monster Truck and Black Stone Cherry on six of the headlining dates, while the tour starts with a performance billed as An Evening With Volbeat at The Roxy in Hollywood on April 13.

Volbeat say: “We’re thrilled to be heading back out on the road in the United States this April, and to have the chance to get up close and personal with you at the legendary Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles for our first show of 2016.

“We’re also beyond psyched to be making our first appearances at the amazing Coachella festival and to play some shows with our friends Black Stone Cherry and Monster Truck. This is just the beginning for Volbeat in 2016. More news coming soon.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on February 19 (Friday).

The band’s follow-up to 2013 album Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies is expected later in 2016. Last year they confirmed they’d split with founding bassist Anders Kjolholm.

Apr 13: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA

Apr 14: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 18: Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Apr 20: Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, CA

Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Downtown, AZ

Apr 25: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theater, TX

Apr 26: Lubbock Lodestar Amphitheater, TX