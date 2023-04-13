Voivod will release 40th anniversary album Morgöth Tales in July

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have announced that their 40th anniversary album, Morgöth Tales, will be released through Century Media on July 21.

As we previously announced back in February, the new album features re-recordings of a number of songs from the band's celebrated back catalogue, as well as the brand new title track, and the album also features involvement from previous bassists Eric 'E-Force' Forrest and former Metallica member Jason Newsted.

“Morgöth Tales covers 40 years of space exploration," says drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "It was really exciting for us to revisit a more obscure part of the Voïvod catalogue, from thrash-punk to prog-metal. The title track is a new song, which we started writing on the tour bus and hotels during the Opeth European tour in November/December 2022. It has the vibe of the experimental music we are doing nowadays, with a new twist I think. We also had the great thrill of getting Eric [Forrest] and Jason [Newsted] involved on this album. I hope you’ll dig it, Chewy, Rocky, Snake and I certainly had a blast recording it. All aboard and ready for take off!“

Pre-orders for Morgöth Tales will begin on May 19. You can view the full tracklisting and artwork below.

Voivod will be performing at the upcoming Prognosis Festival in both Eindohven, at the Effenaar venue on April 16 and in London, at the Indigo At O2 on April 22. The band will also play:

Apr 18: UK Bristol The Fleece

Apr 19: UK Glasgow Slay

Apr 20: UK Manchester Rebellion

Apr 21: UK Southampton The 1865

Get Prognosis tickets.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Voivod: Morgöth Tales

1. Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version) [Originally on Metal Massacre V Compilation, 1984]

2. Thrashing Rage (2023 Version) [Originally on Rrröööaaarrr, 1986]

3. Killing Technology (2023 Version) [Originally on Killing Technology, 1987]

4. Macrosolutions To Megaproblems (2023 Version) [Originally on Dimension Hatröss, 1988]

5. Pre-Ignition (2023 Version) [Originally on Nothingface, 1989]

6. Nuage Fractal (2023 Version) [Originally on Angel Rat, 1991]

7. Fix My Heart (2023 Version) [Originally on The Outer Limits, 1993]

8. Rise (2023 Version, feat. Eric Forrest) [Originally on Phobos, 1997]

9. Rebel Robot (2023 Version, feat. Jason Newsted) [Originally on Voivod, 2003]

10. Morgöth Tales [New Song]