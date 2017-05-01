Voivod Announce European Tour

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have announced a string of tour dates for Europe this June.

The band, who are currently writing the follow-up to last year’s Post Society EP, will play a series of festival and club dates throughout Europe. “The writing of the new album is nearing completion, but it is already time for us to fresh up the set list for the first leg of our European tour in June,” Says drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin. “I am especially excited to play Sweden Rock once more. When we played there in 2009 I got to watch UFO performing a stellar set. This time we are sharing the stage with other heroes of mine, Lucifer’s Friend!

“We will come back home to play some cool shows in July, including the Quebec City Summer Festival with Metallica. In August we will record the new album before playing the famous Wings of Metal Festival in Montreal in September. Then we will head for Europe again in the fall. See you soon!”

Voivod will play:

Germany Hamburg Logo - June 8Sweden Rock Festival - 9

Germany Rheine Hypothalamas - 10

Holland Goes Podium’t Beast - 11

Belgium Alst Cirque Mystique - 12

UK Norwich Waterfront - 13

UK Glasgow Audio - 14

UK Newcastle Riverside - 15

UK Leeds Temple Of Boom - 16

UK Nottingham The Dog House - 17

UK London The Underworld - 18

Germany Essen Turock - 19

Germany Dresden Scheune - 20

Holland Tilburg Little Devil - 21