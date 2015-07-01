Carcass announce Deathcrusher Tour UK dates

Carcass have announced the UK leg of the Deathcrusher Tour 2015 and confirmed they’ll share the bill with Obituary, Voivod and Herod.

The eight-date run begins in Wolverhampton on October 23 and will be followed by an extensive European tour which will see Napalm Death added to the lineup.

Carcass frontman Jeff Walker says: “Off the back of touring the US with Obituary, we thought it would be cool to combine this into something special. And Voivod, who have also just toured the US, why not invite them along for the ride?

“Carcass has wanted to do a Euro tour for a while now, we’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity and this is it. Save your pennies for the heaviest tour of the fall and see it live before it gets uploaded to youtube on low quality camera phones.”

Carcass released Surgical Steel in 2013 and a follow-up EP, Surgical Remission/Surplus Steel, in 2014.

They are playing a series of festivals this summer, a schedule that guitarist Bill Steer hopes to take advantage of to begin writing material for the band’s seventh studio album.

Steer says: “Personally I’m keeping my fingers crossed a bit that things don’t get too hectic because it would be quite nice in between these festivals to get a little bit of work done regarding the next album.

“I’ve already been jamming quite a bit but you don’t like to force these things, you create when you feel ready. It’s very early days on that one but I think when you’re doing festivals you have the luxury of being at home for an average of four to five days a week. That’s brilliant but I think we want to make the most of that and actually get some work done.”

DEATHCRUSHER TOUR 2015

With OBITUARY, VOIVOD, HEROD

Oct 23: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 25: Belfast Limelight , UK

Oct 26: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Oct 27: Bristol Motion, UK

Oct 28: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 29: London The Forum, UK

Oct 30: Manchester Ritz, UK

With NAPALM DEATH, OBITUARY, VOIVOD, HEROD

Nov 01: Gent De Vooruit, Belgium

Nov 02: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 03: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Nov 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 05: Prague Folimanka Hall, Czech Republic

Nov 06: Magdeburg Factory, Germany

Nov 08: Gothenburg Tradgar’n, Sweden

Nov 09: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Nov 11: Gdansk B90, Poland

Nov 12: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 13: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Nov 15: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Nov 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 17: Estragon Club, Italy

Nov 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 19: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 21: Eindhoven Speedfest, Netherlands