Voivod detail first leg of 2016 US tour

Voivod have announced the first leg of their 2016 US tour.

They’re currently on the road across Europe on their Deathcrusher 2015 run of shows. And they’ll head back over the Atlantic in February with support from Vektor and Eight Bells.

Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin says: “Voivod are excited to follow up the success of the Napalm Death tour of the USA last winter with a new tour. This will be part one of a two-leg tour – west coast dates will be mid-2016.”

Voivod have also released a split 7-inch with Century Media labelmates Napalm Death. New Voivod track Forever Mountain is backed by Napalm Death’s Phonetics For The Stupefied. It’s now available to purchase.

Voivod, Vektor, Eight Bells US tour

Feb 06: Providence Fete Ballroom, RI

Feb 07: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Feb 08: Philadelphia Kung Fu Neck Tie, PA

Feb 09: Morgantown Mainstage, WV

Feb 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Feb 11: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Feb 12: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Feb 13: Washington Black Cat, DC

Feb 14: Richmond Strange Matter, VA

Feb 16: Raleigh Kings, NC

Feb 18: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Feb 19: Sanford West End Trading Co, FL

Feb 20: Ybor City The Orpheum, FL

Feb 21: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Feb 22: Knoxville The Concourse, TN

Feb 24: Chicago The Abbey Pub, IL

Feb 25: Cudahy The Metal Grill, WI

Feb 26: St Paul The Amsterdam, MN

Feb 27: Omaha Waiting Room, NE

Feb 28: St Louis Firebird, MO

Mar 03: Ferndale The Loving Touch, MI