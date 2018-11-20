Voices From The Fuselage and The Paradox Twin to play showcase gigs

Tow of White Star Records rising artists, Voices From The Fuselage and The Paradox Twin, will play two label showcase gigs at London's Dingwalls and Bilston's Robin 2 in February. They will play London Dingwalls on February 22 and the Robin 2 on February 24.

White Star Records is the label founded in 2013 by Lonely Robot's John Mitchell and Magick Eye Records boss Chris Hillman. “We’re excited to be at the forefront of pioneering fresh new progressive talent, and we can’t wait for two of the fantastic acts on our roster to hit the stage," Hillman told Prog. "Both Voices From The Fuselage and The Paradox Twin will be showcasing their new material and will join together to unite progressive fans in their love of high quality music for what is set to be two great shows.”

Voices From The Fuselage have just released their second album Odyssey: The Founder Of Dreams, whilst The Paradox Twin released their debut, The Importance Of Mr Bedlam, earlier in the year.

Further support acts will be announced shortly. Tickets for The Robin and Dingwalls are available from the venue websites and go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday November 21.