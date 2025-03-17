Katatonia and guitarist Anders Nyström go their separate ways

In news likely to send shockwaves through the band's fanbase, Katatonia frontman Jonas Renkse has just announced on social media that he and fellow founding member, guitarist Anders Nyström, are to go their separate ways.

In a short statement, Reknse says: "Anders Nyström and I are going our separate ways. A decision not taken lightly, but for everyone to thrive and move forward with their own creative preferences as well as personal schedules this has become the realistic option. Anders and I started the band in 1991 and his impact on the band’s trademark sound is undeniable. As bleak as this sounds, and is, it’s further evidence of life getting in the way of our preferred plans. I wish Anders all the best for the future."

Renkse is understood to be continuing with Katatonia, who last week announced European tour dates for November and December.

Although there's been no official word, the tour announcement was widely expected to be followed by news of a new album. The band have been known to have been in the studio working on a follow-up to 2023's uplifting Sky Void Of Stars.

There has been no word as yet from Nyström, who is also a member of the death metal supergroup Boodbath, alongside Renkse.