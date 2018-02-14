Are Disturbed working on their acoustic EP?

Disturbed have released a short video showing them in the studio.

It was reported earlier this month that they were working on new material, with the band saying in 2017 that they were considering an acoustic EP, which would appear before the follow-up to 2015’s Immortalized.

And in the new Twitter video, Disturbed can be seen working with acoustic instruments, with frontman David Draiman saying: “I think this should be different than it was last time because we’re coming in a little bit more naked, so to speak.”

Speaking about a possible acoustic release in February last year, Draiman said: “That’s something we’ve wanted to do for years that we just never had the time or the opportunity to.

“So that we’ll be working on between our LP releases. And then probably 2018 we will head back into the studio to record the next record and hopefully have a release sometime in late 2018 and hit the road 2019 again.”

Disturbed have two live shows planned this summer. They’ll play at the CV Music Festivals event in Arthur, Wisconsin, on July 12 and at Cadott’s Rock Fest on July 14.

Further news from the studio will be revealed in due course.

