VLMV stream haunting new single The Navigator

London-based ambient post-rock outfit VLMV have streamed their brand new single The Navigator which you can listen to it below. The new single features guest vocals from Anja Madhvani from Her Name Is Calla.

The Navigator is taken from the band's upcoming album Sing With Abandon, the follow-up to 2018's celebrated Stranded, Not Lost, which will be released through Nice Weather For Airstrikes on August 19.

“This album is founded on feelings of isolation and separation that lockdown had on each of us - both on a personal and on a human race level," says songwriter and producer Pete Lambrou. "We’d become a nation - a world-divided. And although I hadn’t tried to represent that in album form, these things tend to slip out. I could never sit down and write a song about the state-of-the-world, but I believe that if you don’t try and force it, whatever is there deep down, will come to the surface in some way.”

The piano on The Navigator was recorded on Adele’s old touring grand piano at Old Chapel Studios in Chichester whilst bassoon and cello loops were created by recording legato notes and processed through a four-track, reversed and tape-looped to create endless lo-fi drones.

VLMV have previously streamed Steady Thyself and For Empire.

Pre-order Sing With Abandon.