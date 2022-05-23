VLMV premiere brand new single For Empire

London-based ambient post-rock outfit VLMV have premiered their brand new single For Empire with Prog and you can listen to it below.

For Empire is taken from the band's upcoming album Sing With Abandon, the follow-up to 2018's celebrated Stranded, Not Lost, which will be released through Nice Weather For Airstrikes on August 19.

“Not all songs from the new album were written during lockdowns," explains songwriter and producer Pete Lambrou. "For Empire is one of those performed live on the last tour before lockdown - but it's routed in the aftermath of Brexit, of Trumpism, and the regression the entire world seems to be in, yet still hoping it's not too late."

VLMV were formed in early 2015 by Lambrou (Codes In The Clouds, Monsters Build Mean Robots), and released their debut mini album via Fierce Panda Records in August 2015, along with Remixes & Reworkings, a digital overhaul of that debut shortly after.

Pre-order Sing With Abandon.