VLMV return with haunting Steady Thyself, their first new music for four years

London-based ambient post-rock outfit VLMV have returned with their first new music in four years. You can listen to the beautifully haunting Steady Thyself below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Sing With Abandon, the follow-up to 2018's celebrated Stranded, Not Lost, which earned the band a nomination at the 2018 Progressive Music Awards. Sing With Abandon will be released through Nice Weather For Airstrikes on August 19.

“The album has been a long process for us after delays with session musicians and studio restrictions," explains songwriter and producer Pete Lambrou. "We ended up going back and forth; writing and rewriting; taking a step back and coming at it from different angles. Steady Thyself was actually written as a synth sequence in its first inception. It was very different to the final piano version after PLENTY of tweaks and rewrites. It’s not a quick overnight record, it’s taken time and I think that’s reflected in the album itself. It’s something to completely immerse yourself in.”

VLMV were formed in early 2015 by Lambrou (Codes In The Clouds, Monsters Build Mean Robots), and released their debut mini album via Fierce Panda Records in August 2015, along with Remixes & Reworkings, a digital overhaul of that debut shortly after. Joined live by long time collaborator and fellow Code In The Clouder Ciaran Morahan, VLMV have appeared at ArcTanGent, Dunk! Festival, Portals Festival, Post In Paris and more.

Pre-order Sing With Abandon.