Vintage Trouble reveal Hopeful record

Vintage Trouble will release third album 1 Hopeful Road on August 14 via Blue Note Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Swing House Acoustic Sessions includes 12 tracks, produced by Don Was.

The label say 1 Hopeful Road features “the band’s gift for penning startlingly honest songs about matters of the heart.”

It’s available for pre-order in the UK and Europe now. Vintage Trouble are opening for AC/DC on their current European dates, then play British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park on June 26 then the Love Supreme Festival in East Sussex on July 4.