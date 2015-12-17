Vince Neil being sued over failed football team

Vince Neil is being sued over his involvement in setting up the failed Las Vegas Outlaws football franchise.

According to Courthouse News, investor Sohrob Farudi is suing RockStar Sports Group – of which Motley Crue singer Neil was president and CEO – for defrauding him of $500,000 when he invested in the now defunct team.

The Outlaws played only one season in the Arena Football League (AFL) before being wound up in August of this year.

Farudi claims Neil and fellow defendants Mark Daniels and Robert Hewko falsely claimed to be owners of the Jacksonville Sharks AFL franchise and that they had paid $3million upfront to launch the Outlaws.

Farudi paid $500,000 for 150 shares in the team in August 2014, but two weeks later the AFL told him the franchise hadn’t fully paid its membership fees, had not posted required letters of credit and that its first payment to the league bounced.

Neil, who is being represented by lawyer Anthony Sgro, has yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Neil is close to agreeing the sale of his $2.5m mansion in Danville, California. It’s been on the market since 2012 and, according to Realtor.com, is in the final stages of being sold.

Motley Crue have eight shows remaining on their Final Tour before they bow out in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.