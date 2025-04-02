This WWE icon once invited a fake Sammy Hagar backstage and watched him snort so much cocaine his nose bled

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

“There’s people trying to get in the locker room, but we’re like ‘Go, go, go!’ and he’s snorting this big line of cocaine”

Bret Hart in 2024
(Image credit: WWE/Getty Images)

Former WWE wrestler Bret Hart once invited a man claiming to be Sammy Hagar backstage at a wrestling event and watched him do a lot of cocaine.

Hart, whose 1997 match with Stone Cold Steve Austin is being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame later this month, tells the story during a recent appearance on the Dark Side Of The Ring: Unheard podcast.

“I remember Adrian [Adonis, fellow wrestler] was in front of me, right in front of my seat,” he remembers (via TJR Wrestling). “And I was talking to some guy, he’s sitting right beside me. He had on kind of like a rock ’n’ roll jacket, almost like one Jimmy Hart would’ve worn. He’s all excited, he goes, ‘You guys are wrestlers, aren’t ya? WWE wrestlers.’

“I go, ‘Yeah, we’re wrestlers,’ and start talking to him about wrestling. I asked [what he did] and he goes, ‘I’m a rock’n’roll singer. I’m Sammy Hagar.’”

Hart admits that, while he was somewhat familiar with the then-Van Halen frontman’s music, he had no idea what he looked like. The story continues on a limo ride that the wrestler and his tag team partner Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart were taking to legendary New York arena Madison Square Garden. Somehow, the imposter Hagar blagged his way into the car.

“I’m sitting beside Jim, and Jim kept going, ‘That’s not Sammy Hagar,’” says Hart. “I go, ‘What do you mean it’s not Sammy Hagar? It looks like… it could be Sammy Hagar. Why wouldn’t it be Sammy Hagar?’ ‘It’s not Sammy Hagar.’

“I said, ‘Have you ever seen Sammy Hagar?’ And then Jim goes, ‘Well, look at his watch.’ He’s got a Timex watch. He goes, ‘Sammy Hagar wouldn’t wear a Timex, he’d be wearing a Rolex. It’s not him.’”

Despite Neidhart’s doubts, ‘Hagar’ was permitted backstage at Madison Square Garden. The wannabe’s cocaine-snorting abilities subsequently fooled everyone into believing he was the real deal.

“Adrian passes a dollar bill to Sammy Hagar,” Hart continues, “who snorts a big line of cocaine in the dressing room. There’s people trying to get in the room, we’re like, ‘Go, go, go!’ and he’s snorting this big line of cocaine.

“And I remember as soon as he snorted it, he looked at me and Jim and this little trickle of blood came down his nostril. And I remember Jim looked at me and he goes, ‘It is Sammy Hagar!’”

Though Hart’s story ends there, the fake Hagar was able to keep up the con to the point that he was allowed into the ring that night. Viral footage on YouTube shows veteran announcer Howard Finkle introducing ‘Sammy Hagar’ to the audience, only for a man who looks nothing like the Van Halen man, and who has a British accent, to march into the ring and shout into the microphone.

Hagar joined Van Halen in 1985, replacing original frontman David Lee Roth, and left in 1996. He had another short stint in the band from 2003 to 2005. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007 and, nowadays, leads the supergroup Sammy Hagar And The Circle.

Hart’s match with Steve Austin will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame at a ceremony on Friday, April 18, at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas. It’ll be the first WWE “immortal moment” to be inducted and will make Hart a record-setting three-time WWE Hall Of Fame inductee. He was inducted as a solo performer in 2006 and for his tag team work with Neidhart in 2019.

The Hall Of Fame ceremony will precede WWE’s biggest annual event, Wrestlemania, which this year will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19 and 20.

The WWF Has No Clue Who Sammy Hagar Is - YouTube The WWF Has No Clue Who Sammy Hagar Is - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about louder
Machine Head in 2000

Machine Head toured America six days after 9/11: “Everybody in the front row was like, ‘Why am I here? Tell me it’s gonna be OK’”
Lzzy Hale Halestorm

“All these men were like, ‘Lose your brother, lose the band, lose your buddies – you should be in pop’”: Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale reveals industry pressure to start a solo career
Joe Satriani studio portrait

More than a shredbot: The Joe Satriani albums you should definitely listen to
See more latest
Most Popular
Slade sitting on a fence in London&#039;s Regents Park
A new trailer for "the Citizen Kane of British pop movies" has been released
Machine Head in 2000
Machine Head toured America six days after 9/11: “Everybody in the front row was like, ‘Why am I here? Tell me it’s gonna be OK’”
Tobias Sammet
"I'm not a dictator. I'm a good king": Tobias Sammet on the democracy of Avantasia, the late Tony Clarkin, and whispering Bruce Dickinson
Lzzy Hale Halestorm
“All these men were like, ‘Lose your brother, lose the band, lose your buddies – you should be in pop’”: Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale reveals industry pressure to start a solo career
Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp in their kitchen, with a rabbit
Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox promised fans a new version of a King Crimson classic but gave them bunny rabbits
Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin onstage
"How anyone can be 'deeply disturbed and hurt' by this is beyond me": REO Speedwagon charity show bickering continues as Bruce Hall fires back at Kevin Cronin
Neil Young, Donald Trump
“If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor” Neil Young thinks Donald Trump is the worst president in US history, but fears that saying so could have consequences
Wet Leg
“Contains love songs of every stripe: stressed-out, gooey-eyed, gratuitously horny, blissed out, obsessive and mysterious.” Wet Leg announce second album Moisturizer, share new single Catch These Fists
Billy Corgan
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan lines up shows to celebrate the anniversaries of three classic Smashing Pumpkins albums, but he'll be performing with his new solo band, not Smashing Pumpkins
Ghost in 2025, with Metal Hammer signature
The new issue of Metal Hammer features Ghost on the cover – and comes with three exclusive gifts!