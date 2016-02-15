Video released for Jeff Buckley's Smiths cover

A music video for Jeff Buckley’s cover of I Know It’s Over by The Smiths has been issued.

The track appears on forthcoming album You And I, which features the late singer-songwriter’s first recordings at Columbia Records. The 10-track release is due out on March 11.

Buckley drowned in Tennessee in 1997, aged 30, while working on the planned follow-up to his 1994 debut, Grace.

The I Know It’s Over video’s executive producer, Amy Redford, tells Rolling Stone: “When I first heard Jeff, he gave me permission to feel fully and with contradiction.

“He inspired me to fight for authenticity, and to feel confidence in simplicity. To collaborate on these songs coming to life, and to see the community of people who Jeff touched, has been a privilege.”

You And I includes Buckley’s versions of Just Like A Woman by Bob Dylan, Everyday People by Sly & The Family Stone, Night Flight by Led Zeppelin and The Boy With The Thorn In His Side by The Smiths.

The album also features previously unheard Buckley track, Dream Of You And I.

I Know It’s Over originally appeared on The Smith’s 1986 album The Queen Is Dead.

Jeff Buckley You And I Tracklist