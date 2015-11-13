Lost Jeff Buckley tapes set for release

A collection of lost Jeff Buckley recordings will be released under the title You & I in March.

It contains eight cover versions of other artists’ music, along with alternative takes of Buckley tracks Grace and Dream Of You And I. Hear his version of Everyday People, originally by Sly And The Family Stone, below.

Buckley drowned in Tennessee in 1997, aged 30, while working on his second album, planned to follow 1994 debut Grace.

Legacy Recordings president Adam Block says: “The vault, as it occasionally will, presented us with an unbelievable gift – this cache of studio recordings from the Grace period.

“We quickly realised how remarkable they were. They offer an incredible glimpse of an artist alone in the sacred space that is the studio. There’s an intimacy and honesty to the performances that’s literally breathtaking.”

You & I will be released on March 11 in the UK and March 16 elsewhere.

You & I tracklist