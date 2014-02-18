Trending

VIDEO: Devil You Know Make Live Debut

Metal Hammer  

Devil You Know, the new band featuring ex-Killswitch man Howard Jones, made their live debut last week

Devil You Know, the new band featuring ex-Killswitch man Howard Jones, made their live debut last week.

he guys premiered a wealth of new tracks from their imminent first album at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California, on Saturday night.

Check out some video footage of the set below…

Devil You Know - First Show

Devil You Know - Chain Reaction

Devil You Know’s debut album,_ The Beauty Of Distraction,_ will be Howard’s return to full-time music duties and is scheduled for release on April 28 via Nuclear Blast. “It’s fun to branch out and do some different stuff,” Howard told us last year. > “I got to write a little more deep and a little more dark. > It’s been fascinating so far.”

The Beauty Of Destruction Tracklist

  1. A New Beginning

  2. My Own

  3. Embracing The Torture

  4. For The Dead And Broken

  5. Seven Years Alone

  6. It’s Over

  7. A Mind Insane

  8. Crawl From The Dark

  9. The Killer

  10. I Am The Nothing

  11. Shut It Down

  12. As Bright As The Darkness

