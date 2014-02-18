VIDEO: Devil You Know Make Live Debut

Devil You Know, the new band featuring ex-Killswitch man Howard Jones, made their live debut last week.

he guys premiered a wealth of new tracks from their imminent first album at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California, on Saturday night.

Check out some video footage of the set below…

Devil You Know - First Show

Devil You Know - Chain Reaction

Devil You Know’s debut album,_ The Beauty Of Distraction,_ will be Howard’s return to full-time music duties and is scheduled for release on April 28 via Nuclear Blast. “It’s fun to branch out and do some different stuff,” Howard told us last year. > “I got to write a little more deep and a little more dark. > It’s been fascinating so far.”

The Beauty Of Destruction Tracklist