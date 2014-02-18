VIDEO: Devil You Know Make Live Debut

Devil You Know, the new band featuring ex-Killswitch man Howard Jones, made their live debut last week.
he guys premiered a wealth of new tracks from their imminent first album at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, California, on Saturday night.
Check out some video footage of the set below…
Devil You Know - Chain Reaction
Devil You Know’s debut album,_ The Beauty Of Distraction,_ will be Howard’s return to full-time music duties and is scheduled for release on April 28 via Nuclear Blast. “It’s fun to branch out and do some different stuff,” Howard told us last year. > “I got to write a little more deep and a little more dark. > It’s been fascinating so far.”
The Beauty Of Destruction Tracklist
A New Beginning
My Own
Embracing The Torture
For The Dead And Broken
Seven Years Alone
It’s Over
A Mind Insane
Crawl From The Dark
The Killer
I Am The Nothing
Shut It Down
As Bright As The Darkness