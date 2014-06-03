Video: Chuck Ragan & The Camaraderie

Chuck Ragan has released a video that reveals how he benefitted from a break from life on the road.

“It definitely takes its toll in you. I took some time off from doing any heavy touring, and spent a lot of time at home”, says Chuck, “working on the house, spending time with my wife and dogs… and it was really healing, very rejuvenating. And that’s where a lot of the songs on the new record began”.

Till Midnight is Ragan’s fourth solo album, and knits punk, folk, rock’n’roll and bluegrass together in a way that’s perhaps more mature than his previous work.

“You never really know how long it’s going to last”, says the singer, “and that’s the reason why it’s so important to be appreciative for the time that you have, and for the opportunity to do this, and for the people who come and support you.”

Watch the full video, which includes live footage of Chuck Ragan & The Camaraderie, below.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vB6Ci2DmSo)

Till Midnight is available now on SideOneDummy Records.