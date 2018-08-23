Vennart share brand new track Spider Bones

Vennart have released a stream of their new single Spider Bones.

It’s the second track taken from the band’s upcoming album To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea and follows Sentientia, which arrived earlier this month.

Mike Vennart says: “Spider Bones is one of the most euphoric tunes I’ve ever done. I don’t think I’ve ever done anything so obviously ‘funky’ which is definitely dangerous territory for me.

“The drums are set to ‘Madchester’ while the rest of the band rocks the fuck out, albeit in the usual woozy, wonky kind of way. The bassline was an absolute bitch to play so I asked Steve Harris from Iron Maiden but he was too busy. Yes, really.”

Vennart is joined on the record by his former Oceansize bandmates Steve Durose and Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram, along with drummer Denzel, with To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea launching on September 14 via Medium Format.

Vennart played at last weekend’s ArcTanGent festival and have further live UK shows planned for November with support provided by Pijn.

Vennart - To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea

1. Binary

2. Donkey Kong

3. Immortal Soldiers

4. Into The Wave

5. Friends Don’t Owe

6. Spider Bones

7. Sentientia

8. That’s Not Entertainment

9. Diamond Ballgag

10. Robots In Disguise

Vennart 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 19: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Nov 20: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 22: London Tufnell Park Dome

Nov 23: Manchester The Deaf Institute

Nov 24: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 25: Newcastle The Cluny