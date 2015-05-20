Vegas mega gig will be filmed for cinema release

Extreme, Twisted Sister, Skid Row and Great White are set to share a bill in Las Vegas for a show that will be filmed for a future cinema release.

The Metal Meltdown event is being held at the city’s Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 30.

Extreme will play their seminal album Pornograffitti in its entirety as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. Mike Portnoy will be behind the kit for Twisted Sister after AJ Pero passed away earlier this year.

They later announced a 2016 farewell tour called Forty And Fuck It.

Skid Row will feature recently appointed frontman Tony Harnell, who replaced Johnny Solinger last month.

The show is being filmed and recorded for a 3D theatrical release as well as DVD, Blu-ray, CD and vinyl formats.