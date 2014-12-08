Extreme classic Pornograffitti set for deluxe reissue

Extreme’s seminal album Pornograffitti is to be reissued in a deluxe 2CD edition.

Originally released in 1990, Extreme II: Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) was Extreme’s second and most successful record. The reissue will be released on January 19 .

The set includes the original album as well as a second set of extras featuring remixes, B-sides, edits and acapellas, including four versions of the hit More Than Words.

Extreme are currently on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album’s original release. Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said earlier this year that the band were working on a sixth album.

Pornograffitti reissue tracklist

Disc 1 Decadance Dance

Li’l Jack Horny 2. When I’m President 3. Get The Funk Out 4. More Than Words 5. Money (In God We Trust) 6. It (‘s A Monster) 7. Pornograffitti 8. When I First Kissed You 9. Suzi (Wants Her All Day What?) 10. He-Man Woman Hater 11. Song For Love 12. Hole Hearted

Disc 2