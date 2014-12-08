Extreme classic Pornograffitti set for deluxe reissue

Extreme’s seminal album Pornograffitti is to be reissued in a deluxe 2CD edition.
Originally released in 1990, Extreme II: Pornograffitti (A Funked Up Fairy Tale) was Extreme’s second and most successful record. The reissue will be released on January 19 .
The set includes the original album as well as a second set of extras featuring remixes, B-sides, edits and acapellas, including four versions of the hit More Than Words.
Extreme are currently on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album’s original release. Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt said earlier this year that the band were working on a sixth album.
Pornograffitti reissue tracklist
Disc 1 Decadance Dance
- Li’l Jack Horny 2. When I’m President 3. Get The Funk Out 4. More Than Words 5. Money (In God We Trust) 6. It (‘s A Monster) 7. Pornograffitti 8. When I First Kissed You 9. Suzi (Wants Her All Day What?) 10. He-Man Woman Hater 11. Song For Love 12. Hole Hearted
Disc 2
- More Than Words (Remix) 2. Nice Place To Visit (B-side) 3. More Than Words (Radio Edit) 4. Decadence Dance (Edit) 5. Money (In God We Trust) (Edit) 6. More Than Words (Acapella) 7. Get The Funk Out (What The Funk? Mix) 8. More Than Words (A Cappella With Congas) 9. Get The Funk Out (12 “Remix) 10. Sex N ‘Love (B-side)