Vangelis streams brand new single In The Magic Of Cosmos

Keyboard wizard Vangelis has streamed hi brand new single, In The Magic Of Cosmos. You can listen to the new music below.

It's taken from his upcoming album Juno To Jupiter, which will be released through Decca Records on September 24. You can check out the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

As the title implies, the new work has been inspired by NASA’s ground-breaking mission by the Juno space probe and its ongoing exploration of Jupiter, is a multi-dimensional musical journey featuring the voice of opera superstar Angela Gheorghiu. The album includes sounds from the Juno launch event on earth, from the probe and its surroundings and Juno’s subsequent journey that have been sent back to earth from the probe, which continues to study Jupiter and its moons: 365 million miles away from the earth at its closest point.

‘’I thought to put emphasis on the characteristics of Jupiter/Zeus and Hera/Juno that according to the Greek Theogony, had a special relationship," Vangelis says. "I felt that I should present Zeus/Jupiter only with sound, as the musical laws transform chaos into harmony, which moves everything and life itself. Unlike, for Hera / Juno, I felt the need for a voice. Angela Gheorghiu, represents in this historical depiction of the mission to the planet Jupiter, Hera / Juno, in a breathtaking way."

Vangelis’ music is often linked to themes of science, history and exploration. He collaborated with the European Space Agency (ESA) on his album Rosetta to mark the culmination of the Rosetta Mission to land a probe on a comet for the first time in history, as well as for the broadcasting by ESA into space of his CD single dedicated to the late Professor Stephen Hawking, as a mark of respect and remembrance. His music has also been used in the documentary series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage by Carl Sagan.

Juno To Jupiter is available on CD and as a digital album. Vinyl and a limited-edition box set will follow.

(Image credit: Universal Music)

Vangelis: Juno To Jupiter

1. Atlas' Push

2. Inside Our Perspectives

3. Out In Space

4. Juno's Quiet Determination

5. Jupiter's Intuition

6. Juno's Power

7. Space's Mystery Road

8. In The Magic Of Cosmos

9. Juno's Tender Call

10. Juno's Echoes

11. Juno's Ethereal Breeze

12. Jupiter's Veil of Clouds

13. Hera/Juno Queen Of Gods

14. Zeus Almighty

15. Jupiter Rex

16. Juno's Accomplishments

17. Apo 22

18. In Serenitatem

