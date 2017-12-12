Van Halen’s Jump used in spectacular Ready Player One trailer

Van Halen’s Jump and Depeche Mode’s World In My Eyes have been included in the thrilling new trailer for upcoming sci-fi movie Ready Player One.

The Steven Spielberg-directed film based on Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel is due to hit big screens on March 30. The film stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, Ben Mendelsohn, TJ Miller and Mark Rylance.

The Ready Player One synopsis reads: “The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

“When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

“When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.”

The novel is packed with pop culture references, with the new trailer featuring King Kong, the DeLorean from Back To The Future, Street Fighter’s Chun Li and Overwatch’s Tracer.

Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song used in Thor: Ragnarok trailer