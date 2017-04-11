Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song used in Thor: Ragnarok trailer

Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song has been used in the trailer for upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok.
The third movie in the Marvel’s Thor saga will hit the silver screen from November 3 and follows 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.
And for the first trailer, the opening track from 1970’s Led Zeppelin III has been chosen to highlight the all-action clip.
Thor: Ragnarok features a star-studded cast which includes Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.
The synopsis for the film reads: “Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.
“But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!”
View the trailer below.
Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song has been used in films before, including 2003’s School Of Rock and 2007’s Shrek The Third.
