Van Halen settle lawsuit with drummer’s ex-wife

Van Halen have settled a three-year legal battle with Kelly Van Halen, the ex-wife of drummer Alex Van Halen, over use of the family name in her business dealings.

Following the former couple’s divorce almost 20 years, Kelly began using the famous last name for her construction and interior design company, but it was when she attempted to register a trademark for a variety of products that the band’s holding company, ELVH Inc, challenged the matter in court with claims that it was diluting the band’s brand and would be confusing to consumers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, attorneys for both Van Halen parties informed a California judge this past week that an October 2013 lawsuit should be dismissed, bringing an end to the legal dispute.

ELVH attorney Jeffrey Cohen_ _says the case has been “amicably resolved.”

Kelly’s attorney, Daniel DeCarlos, reveals his client can continue to use her full name for her businesses, but has agreed to stay away from any music-related services that might tread upon the band’s ground.

He says: “What she is going to do is to use Kelly Van Halen with another word like Designer Originals by Kelly Van Halen.”

Alex Van Halen’s drum intro to the 1984 classic Hot For Teacher was recently voted the best of all time by readers of Rhythm magazine.

Things appear to have remained quiet in the Van Halen camp – despite a buzz created by a studio visit from Eddie Van Halen last summer – as fans await a follow-up to 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth.

Wolfgang Van Halen recently completed recording the sophomore album by Tremonti – the side project of Alter Bridge/Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti – who hailed the player as “the best of the best out there on bass.”