Van Halen studio visit sparks new album hopes

A photo of Eddie Van Halen visiting a Los Angeles studio has fuelled speculation that new Van Halen material is just around the corner.

EVH was at the Howie Weinberg Mastering Studio in LA where he posed for a photo with Howie, who has worked on some of rock’s most iconic albums by bands including Smashing Pumpkins, Pantera and Rush.

The picture was posted on the studio’s Facebook page, with the caption: “Eddie Van Halen came by to visit Howie at his studio.”

Howie mastered Van Halen’s most recent album, 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth and the band have reportedly been working on their 13th album.

Singer David Lee Roth said in an interview last year that work on the record was underway.

Mastering is one of the final stages in a recording process, with EVH’s visit to the mastering studio perhaps signalling work on the album is at an advanced stage.