Alex Van Halen drum intro is voted best ever

The drum intro to Van Halen classic Hot For Teacher has been voted the best of all time – ahead of work by Rush, Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin and Queens Of The Stone Age.
The poll was compiled from readers of Rhythm magazine, who gave Dave Grohl three positions in the top 10, and two to John Bonham.
Rhythm say of Alex Van Halen’s start to 1983 track Hot For Teacher: “It’s arguably one of the most iconic intros in rock, and playing it is a holy grail for a lot of drummers. Alex Van Halen steps out of his guitarist brother Eddie’s shadow to shine with a blistering solo before kicking into a furious double-bass shuffle in a flurry of notes.”
The rest of the chart includes Judas Priest, Nirvana, Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden.
Rhythm’s top 10 drum intros
Van Halen: Hot For Teacher
Rush: The Spirit Of Radio
Guns N’ Roses: You Could Be Mine
Led Zeppelin: Rock And Roll
Queens Of The Stone Age: A Song For The Dead
Led Zeppelin: When The Levee Breaks
Judas Priest: Painkiller
Nirvana: Smells Like Teen Spirit
Foo Fighters: My Hero
Iron Maiden: Where Eagles Dare