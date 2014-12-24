Tremonti completes album no.2

Recording work on Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti’s second album has been completed.

His bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, who Tremonti recently called “the best of the best,” has confirmed recording the material for 20-track record has now been finished.

He says on Twitter: “And with that last note, BVs are officially complete. Looks like we’re done here. This has been such a great experience. Very happy to have been a part of this.”

Meanwhile, Tremonti has issued a video showcasing studio sessions which also highlights a range of exclusive items for fans to buy from his Fret 12 page.

Included are handwritten and signed lyric sheets, guitars used on the album, autographed and framed artwork and the chance to receive a namecheck on the liner notes. View it below.

Although Tremonti said he hadn’t spoken to Creed frontman Scott Stapp since 2012, he revealed he had tried to contact the troubled singer recently.

Stapp lost custody of his children earlier this month – the latest in a string of events surrounding the vocalist which started when his wife Jaclyn filed for divorce last month.

Tremonti’s as-yet-untiled album is due to launch in 2015.