David Lee Roth has ‘credibility issue’ with Van Hagar

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has claimed there would be a “credibility issue” with him singing songs from the band’s time with Sammy Hagar.

And he’s insisted there’s a reason why the albums from that era didn’t sell as well as the ones featuring his own voice.

Van Halen performed at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Roth told Billboard: “There’s a credibility issue there. Good, bad or in the middle, you know Roth means it – the other guy doesn’t.

“That’s why it sold half as well. Literally, Midas Bible half. Why would you bring that into the proceedings? This hamburger don’t need no helper.”

But the vocalist was more positive about the chances of an album to follow 2012’s A Different Kind Of Truth – the first to feature him since 1984.

He said: “I’m always writing, and I’ve written with a number of other people. I would always look forward to going it again with Van Halen.”

But Roth added: “Everybody has a different work ethic. Everybody has a different approach. The Van Halens are perhaps a bit more traditional – think like the Rolling Stones.”

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen recently said a 13th studio title would depend on “timing.” The band recently released their first live album with Roth, without any studio edits, which drew criticism from Hagar. They’ll launch a US tour in July.