Sammy slams ‘rough’ Roth vocals

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has criticised David Lee Roth’s vocals on the band’s latest live album.

Tokyo Dome Live In Concert was launched last month, and was reportedly released without any vocal touchups. But Hagar has slammed that decision and says the move damages their reputation.

Speaking about Van Halen’s first live album with Roth, he tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I’m trying to tread lightly on the whole thing. Every time they do something, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, can these guys do anything worse to their reputation and to the level of the music of the band?’

“They’ve got some pretty rough vocals.”

He adds: “I try to stay away from criticism but here I am. It’s impossible to stay away from. Standing back, I’m just going, ‘What are these guys thinking?‘”

Hagar is part of supergroup The Circle featuring his fellow former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony along with drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson. They’ll release their own live album titled At Your Service on May 19.