Van der Graaf Generator release 1977 live clip of Cat's Eye

UK prog pioneers Van der Graaf Generator have confirmed the release dates for the deluxe vinyl reissues and seven inch singles that were announced when the band released the celebrated The Charisma Years box set last year. At the same time the band have released a live clip of them performing Cat's Eye from 1977's The Quiet Zone/The Pleasure Dome, which you can watch below.

Deluxe vinyl reissues of The Last We Can Do Is Wave To Each Other (with free poster), H To He Who Am The Only One (both 1970), Pawn Hearts (1971) and Godbluff (1975) are now confirmed for April 8.

Two seven inch singles, Refugees (single version) b/w Boat Of A Million Years and Theme One b/w W will be available from Burning Shed from April 8.. Both come with poster options. And The Charisma Years box set is also being re-pressed due to high demand and is also expected in April.

Van der Graaf Generator are currently on tour in the UK, and, at the time of writing, will be playing Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Bath.

“At times over the last two extraordinary years it’s seemed that these often rescheduled shows would never happen and that effectively that might mean the end for our group," says Peter Hammill of the live dates. "So it’s with joy and excitement (and the usual pinch of trepidation) that we’re now in the private study stage of rehearsals, knowing that the real thing will be upon us before we know it... It’s going to be a blast!”

