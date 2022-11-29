Van der Graaf Generator announce new live release

UK prog rock pioneers Van der Graaf Generator have announced that they will release a new live album, The Bath Forum Concert, through Esoteric Recordings, on March 10.

The concert was recorded at the titular Bath Forum venue on the band's 2022 UK tour which had been rescheduled several times due to the Covid pandemic. The concert, recorded in March of last ear, was the final date on the tour.

The live CD and film have been fully controlled by the band and features the band performing vintage tracks such as Masks, Childlike Faith In Childhoods End, La Rossa, Man Erg and House With No Door along with newer pieces such as Interference Patterns, Every Bloody Emperor and Room 1210.

The Bath Forum Concert features the entire concert, mixed by Stephen W Tayler, and includes two CDs and a region free High-Definition Blu Ray video with 5.1 Surround Sound and an NTSC/Region Free DVD of this stunning concert film.

You can view the new album artwork and full tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Bath Forum Concert.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Van der Graaf Generator: The Bath Forum Concert



Disc One - CD

1. Interference Patterns

2. Every Bloody Emperor

3. A Louse is Not a Home

4. Masks

5. Childlike Faith in Childhoods End

6. Go

Disc Two - CD

1. La Rossa

2. Alfa Berlina

3. Over the Hill

4. Room 1210

5. Man Erg

6. House With No Door

Disc Three - Blu-ray

1. Interference Patterns

2. Every Bloody Emperor

3. A Louse is Not a Home

4. Masks

5. Childlike Faith in Childhoods End

6. Go

7. La Rossa

8. Alfa Berlina

9. Over the Hill

10. Room 1210

11. Man Erg

12. House With No Door

Disc Four - DVD

1. Interference Patterns

2. Every Bloody Emperor

3. A Louse is Not a Home

4. Masks

5. Childlike Faith in Childhoods End

6. Go

7. La Rossa

8. Alfa Berlina

9. Over the Hill

10. Room 1210

11. Man Erg

12. House With No Door