USA Nails premiere 'You Sing For Yourself'

London-based four-piece USA Nails will release their new album in the next few weeks – but you can hear a brand new song exclusively through TeamRock.

You Sing For Yourself is taken from No Pleasure, the follow-up to their 2014 debut Sonic Moist. The album will be released on November 6 through Smalltown America and can be pre-ordered from this location.

Check it out below.

The band – who feature members and former members of Oceansize, Hawk Eyes, Kong, Future of the Left, Silent Front and Dead Arms – will play a series of dates in the coming weeks. For details, see the band’s official Facebook page.