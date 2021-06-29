US prog trio Shumaun release video trailer for new album

US prog rock trio Shumaun have released a video trailer for their upcoming third album Memories & Intuition, which you can check out below.

The trio, Farhad Hossain (vocals, guitar, keys), Jose Mora (bass), and Tyler Kim (guitar), will release Memories & Intuition on September 10. You can also check out the album artwork and tracklisting below.

“I think this album is even more song-oriented than the previous two," Hossain explains. "It still contains many of the progressive characteristics of our previous songs with regard to odd time signatures and layered instrumentation, however, it's a bit more refined and vocal driven, though there are a couple of instrumentals on it with some crazy progressive moments. I think there’s material on this album that’ll resonate with many prog fans, however, I feel the material won’t get lost on the average music fan who doesn't necessarily listen to progressive music of any kind. It’s certainly my favourite Shumaun album to date.”

Shumaun started as a solo project of Farhad Hossain, who at the time was playing with Iris Divine and needed another creative outlet for music that didn’t fit in the prog rock/metal genre. However, he was unable to stray from his roots of progressive rock and began the writing process for Shumaun’s first album.

Alongside the regular band line-up, Memories & Intuition features the talents of no less than five accomplished drummers including Leo Margarit (Pain Of Salvation), Thomas Lang (Peter Gabriel, Paul Gilbert), Atma Anur (Jason Becker, Tony Macalpine), and Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord).

(Image credit: Shumaun)

Shumaun: Memories & Intuition

1. A Subtle Invocation

2. Prisoners

3. Memories Of Water

4. Jabriel's Song

5. Invincible

6. Under The Sun

7. The Pursuit Of Happiness

8. Tides

9. Intuition Underground

10. Breathing Light

11. A Planetary Shift

12. The Day We Said Goodbye