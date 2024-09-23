US prog duo Days Between Stations to release new album in November

US prog rock duo Days Between Stations have announced that they will release their brand new album, Perpetual Motion Machines (Music For A Film), on November 29. I

The band's first new studio recording since 2020's Giants and began life as a soundtrack for a documentary film about artist Jean-Paul Bourdier, and after creative differences with the film producers, the band salvaged the project by turning it into a “proper” album.

All of the instrumental pieces are cues from the intended soundtrack, written and performed by band members, keyboardist Oscar Fuentes Bills and guitarist Sepand Samzadeh and produced by Navon Weisberg. Durga McBroom sings on the final song Being, for which a video will be released on the same day as the album.

That will be preceded by a video for the track Seeds on October 11, which will feature the artist Bourdier at work.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklsiting below.

Days Between Stations: Perpetual Motion Machines (Music For A Film)

1. Waltz for the Dead (1:53)

2. Proof of Life (2:49)

3. Seeds (2:39)

4. Unearth (4:21)

5. Intermission 3 (0:52)

6. Stone Faces (3:15)

7. Paradigm Lost (6:24)

8. Ascend (3:14)

9. Being (featuring Durga McBroom) (9:00)