US post rockers The End Of The Ocean release video for Desire

“It has been roughly seven years that these songs have resided within us," the band told Prog of the new album, their first since 2012. "Whether we consciously knew it or not, they were brewing and restless in our psyche. With this record now fully realised and recorded, we couldn’t be happier to share it. This record is for us. And this record is for you, too.”

The band are about to head out on tour in the States with Tides Of Man in support. You can read more about The End Of The Ocean in the next issue of Prog, on sale on February 1.