US festival fever just fine with Fozzy

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho says America is finally catching on to the idea of music festivals.

Jericho – who is also a WWE wrestling star – says the UK’s summer festival scene is rubbing off on American promoters and

After his band’s set at Rock On The Range in Ohio, he tells Rock 105.5: “You come to a place like Rock On The Range and there’s like 50,000 people here. We played our set and there had to be 25,000 people there. Every band is having great show and great crowds and that’s really cool.

“You see stuff like this in England. In the UK and Europe they have festival season in June, July and August and shows like this happen all the time, there’s dozens of them. In the States now we’re finally catching on and jumping aboard that. Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range, Rocklahoma – they’re becoming must-see shows before you even see what bands are on it. That’s good for us.

“When we play a festival like this it’s really important because you’re playing to a lot of people that know you and a lot of people that don;t know you. That’s the secret, that’s how you gain new fans. People come to see as many bands as they can. They come to see Avenged, or Slayer but they walk away Fozzy fans.”

The singer also revealed Fozzy’s sixth album Do You Wanna Start A War will be released in the US on Tuesday, July 22 – with an expected Monday, July 21 release for Europe.

See the full interview below