Upon A Burning Body release Scars promo

Upon A Burning Body have released a video for their track Scars.

The clip is made up of live footage captured on the band’s run of dates on this year’s All Stars Tour.

Scars is taken from UABB’s third album The World Is My Enemy Now, released last year via Sumerian Records. The band are working on the follow-up.

Frontman Danny Leal previously said: “The thing that we really need to do is solidify that Upon A Burning Body sound. We have a ton of ideas on the way. We’ll put together a smash, we have no doubt.”