Unto Others announce 20-date UK tour

Unto Others have announced that they will be setting off for a 20-date tour across the UK in March.

Speaking of the jaunt, frontman/guitarist Gabriel Franco says, “Our last show in the UK was at The Black Heart in London on May 10, 2019. Mana came out the same day.

"That puts us at about 3 years... way longer than I had hoped to return. Nevertheless we are coming back, and with a new record in our pocket. Ireland, UK, thank you for your support in the intermediary. We will see you soon and cheers to the future."

The Oregon goth-metallers released their acclaimed new album, Strength, in 2021.

“I wish I could say it came to me like a bolt of lightning, but the record was a process," Franco said last year of the album. "A challenging process, to write, record and mix. It was 10 months from beginning to end, and the most time I’ve ever spent on an album.

"You can decide if that's good or bad… What we have at the end is something I am extremely proud of, for better or worse, and a constant reminder to myself that we don't do things because they are easy, we do them because they are hard.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on February 2 via the band's website.

Mar 10: Liverpool Arts Club Loft

Mar 11: Newcastle St Dom’s

Mar 13: Belfast Limelight 2

Mar 14: Dublin Whelan's

Mar 15: Cork Cypress Avenue

Mar 17: Bridgend Hobos

Mar 18: Bournemouth Anvil

Mar 19: Birmingham Institute 3

Mar 20: Bristol Exchange

Mar 22: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 23: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 24: London Underworld

Mar 25: Sheffield Corporation 2

Mar 26: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Mar 27: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Mar 29: Stoke Sugarmill

Mar 30: Hull Wellys

Mar 31: Leeds Key Club

Apr 01: Edinburgh Mash House

Apr 02: Glasgow King Tuts