Unlocking The Truth in Monster video

Unlocking The Truth have released a video for their track Monster.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming debut album Chaos, released on June 17 via Tunecore and available now for pre-order.

They previously issued a video for the track Take Control.

Frontman Malcolm Brickhouse says: “We can’t wait for everyone to hear our album. We’ve worked very hard to give the fans something they’ll love and never forget.

“We hope they are able to relate to the songs the way that we do and have the time of their lives listening to them. We know that this album will blow you guys away.”

The band were the subject of the film Breaking A Monster, about their dispute with Sony.

They eventually negotiated their way out of the Sony record deal, signed after a street performance video went viral.

Unlocking The Truth play at New York’s Webster Hall on Jun 15 and LA’s Troubadour on Jun 25.

Unlocking The Truth Chaos tracklist