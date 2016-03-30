Unlocking The Truth to unleash Chaos in June

Unlocking The Truth’s long-awaited debut album is set for release in June.

The teen metal sensations negotiated their way out of a major label deal with Sony, which they signed after a street performance video went viral.

And with the contract drama behind them, the New York trio will issue Chaos on June 17 via Tunecore.

Singer/guitarist Malcolm Brickhouse says: “We can’t wait for everyone to hear our album. We’ve worked very hard to give the fans something they’ll love and never forget.

“We hope they are able to relate to the songs the way that we do and have the time of their lives listening to them. We know that this album will blow you guys away.”

Brickhouse, 14, and bandmates Alec Atkins and Jarad Dawkins, both 13, were the subject of the film Breaking A Monster, about their dispute with Sony.

Among the band’s complaints about the Sony deal were long meetings, arguments about branding, attempts to retrain Brickhouse’s voice and the requirement to sell more than 250,000 copies of the album before the second of five payments come from the label.