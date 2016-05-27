Machine Head's Robb Flynn reunited with stolen Dimebag guitar

Robb Flynn has been reunited with a precious guitar gifted to him by Dimebag Darrell – six years after it was stolen from his home.

The Machine Head frontman was given the Washburn Dimebolt guitar by the Pantera guitarist onstage at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago in 1997.

But it was stolen, along with three other guitars, during a break-in at Flynn’s home and he’s been on a quest to get it back ever since.

His prayers were answered when Holly Cherry found the Dimebag guitar – along with an Epiphone prototype that was also stolen – in a storage until that she won via an online auction for just $10.

Flynn says: “I was pretty devastated when it gone stolen from my house when it got robbed six years ago.

“Thank you so much. This came back to me. Dime’s looking out, somehow.”

Cherry explains she had no idea how significant the find was, until a friend noticed Flynn’s name written on the neck of the Epiphone.

She says: “When you buy a storage unit you are always looking for the Holy Grail. The Mona Lisa, the Hope Diamond – you’re rifling through junk. I bought it for $10, there was no other bids on it.

“It looked like car parts, there were boxes of rims in the picture but when I got there, they were empty. Behind the boxes there was two guitars.

“I brought them to check with some friends to see if they could help me out.”

Flynn adds: “I’d like to thank Holly Cherry for being so amazing throughout this entire process. She truly is an outstanding human being.”

Machine Head released their latest album Bloodstone & Diamonds in 2014. Dimebag Darrell Abbott was killed onstage with his band Damageplan in 2004 when he was shot by former Marine Nathan Gale.

A photo posted by on

Machine Head thrilled to be 'debt free'