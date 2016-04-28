Unlocking The Truth tackle bullies on Take Control

Unlocking The Truth have released a video for their track Take Control.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming debut album Chaos, released on June 17 via Tunecore. Take Control is available as an instant download with pre-orders of the album.

Explaining that Take Control deals with bullying, drummer Jarad Dawkins says: “I remember when I used to be bullied in school for the music that I love to play, the jeans that I love to wear.

“I always told myself that everything is going to be alright. You are going to take control of the world one day.”

Dawkins and bandmates Malcolm Brickhouse and Alec Atkins were the subject of the film Breaking A Monster, about their dispute with Sony.

They eventually negotiated their way out of the deal with Sony, signed after a street performance video went viral.

The band have a handful of live dates in May and June.

Unlocking The Truth Chaos tracklist

Chaos Monster A Tide Help Me Other Side Numbing Made Of Stone Ravens Escape FAYWB Take Control

May 06: Virginia Beach FM99 Lunatic Luau, VA

May 08: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

Jun 15: New York Studio At Webster Hall, NY

Jun 25: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA