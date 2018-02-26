Underoath return with new single and album details

Underoath have launched a video for their new single titled On My Teeth.

The track has been taken from their upcoming album Erase Me. It’ll be the Florida outfit’s first album since 2010’s Ø (Disambiguation) and it’ll be released on April 6 via Fearless Records.

Drummer and vocalist Aaron Gillespie says: “We’ve had success and we’ve come through a lot of waters. There’s been 11,000 things we’ve been through so you would think, almost rhetorically, ‘What do you need now?’

“All of us are finally in that place in our lives where the only thing we care about is inclusion for everybody – for the world.

“For me, exclusion is the scariest thing in the world. And I think Underoath coming back now with a new record – which none of us thought was possible – we want people to know that this is your music and you can feel however the fuck you want about it.”

He adds: “I just want to prove that we are doing everything in the most honest way we ever have. This is the healthiest we’ve ever been as a group of people, as musicians, and in our worldview.”

Erase Me is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s 2018 tour dates.

Underoath Erase Me tracklist

It Has To Start Somewhere Rapture On My Teeth Wake Me Bloodlust Sink With You Ihateit Hold Your Breath No Frame In Motion I Gave Up

Apr 20: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 28: Sunrise Fort Rock, FL

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 18-20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 26: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Jun 15: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 16: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 21: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehi, Belgium

Jun 22-24: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 22-24: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 28: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 30: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jul 12-14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Aug 24: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 25: Leeds Festival, UK

The story behind Underoath's return to metal