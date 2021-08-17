Underoath announce North American 2022 tour with Spiritbox and Every Time I Die

Ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated forthcoming new album Voyeurist, due out January 14 via Fearless Records, Underoath have announced a 2022 tour across the United States and Canada.

Joining the band on the road will be Spiritbox and Every Time I Die as special guests.

The Voyeurist tour will mark the first time Underoath have performed live since their Observatory livestream experience in 2020.

Speaking of the new dates, vocalist Spencer Chamberlain says, "There was a time during the pandemic where I didn’t know if we’d ever get to tour again. I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn’t ever digest that thought.

"That being said we couldn’t think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let’s DO IT!

"We wanted to put together the best/craziest lineup we could think of so we could all let loose in a live setting together again. We want this show to be fun for everyone attending from start to finish, so here we go."

Presale and VIP tickets are available now on the band's website, and public onsale starts August 20 at 10am local time. VIP packages include a soundcheck party featuring a special performance and Q+A with Underoath, as well as limited edition merchandise.

Voyeurist is available for pre-order now.

Feb 18: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Feb 19: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Feb 20: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Feb 23: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Feb 24: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Feb 25: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 26: San Francisco The Warfield: CA

Feb 28: Seattle howbox SODO, WA

Mar 01: Vancouver he Vogue Theater, BC

Mar 02: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Mar 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Mar 05: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO

Mar 07: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Mar 08: Chicago Radius, IL

Mar 09: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Mar 11: Toronto History, ON

Mar 12: Cleveland Agora, OH

Mar 13: Wallingford The Dome, CT

Mar 14: Boston House of Blues, MA

Mar 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Mar 17: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Mar 18: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Mar 19: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 20: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Mar 22: Cincinnati ICON, OH

Mar 23: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 25: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA