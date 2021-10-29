Ulver announce surprise new horror film-inspired album

Dark prog rockers Ulver have announced a surprise horror film-inspired album, Scary Muzak which they will release through House Of Mythology on Sunday October 31. Halloween.

The new album is largely inspired by the band's love of horror film director and musician John Carpenter, and came abut after Ulver performed a reimagined version of the iconic score to Carpenter's Halloween along with a screening of the film at the newly restored 1920s cinema at Frogner in Oslo last year.

An Uklver quartet of quartet of Ole Alexander Halstensgård (electronics), Kristoffer Rygg (percussion), Tore Ylwizaker (synthesizer) and Stian Westerhus (guitar) then entered their own studio to record the music, which features covers of five Carpenter movie themes and seven horror-inspired originals.

Scary Muzak has been mixed by French synthwave artist and fellow horror aficionado Carpenter Brut and mastered by Thibault Chaumont (Deviant Lab).

The album will be available on vinyl and for the UK online store only, cassette.

Get Scary Muzak (on Halloween).

(Image credit: House Of Mythology)

Ulver: Scary Muzak

1. Aleen Howl

2. Ateliers Hume

3. Genet Nightingale

4. Addi Feld Hon

5. Alchemist Salk

6. Boo Sackcloth

7. Evil Longbows

8. Club Fuego

9. Achilles Milk

10. ECM Panorama

11. Redrum Al Brut

12. RIP Brouhaha