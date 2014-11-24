UK visit London on final tour

Eddie Jobson has confirmed the last six shows UK will ever play, including one in London on March 1.

He’ll bring the curtain down at a star-studded event in Tokyo, Japan, on April 1, following a short European tour.

The violinist and keyboardist believes it’s time to “focus on a more creative future” after masterminding the band on and off from 1977 until 1980 then again from 2011. The band for his last tour will feature John Wetton, Alex Macchacek and Virgil Donati.

Details of the Tokyo show are yet to be revealed, although Jobson has promised “very special guests” will take part. Members of his Zealouts’ Lounge will be offered VIP tickets a month ahead of general sale.

UK final tour

Feb 22: Wroclaw Polish Radio Concert Hall, Poland

Feb 24: Warsaw Progreja Music Zone, Poland

Feb 26: Oslo Cosmopolite, Norway

Feb 28: Zoetermeer De Boergerij, Netherlands

Mar 01: London Under The Bridge, UK

Apr 30: Tokyo TBC, Japan