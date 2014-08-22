UK PREMIERE: Ides Of Gemini – The Adversary

Ahead of their upcoming album Old World New Wave, the haunting and unsettling Ides Of Gemini have given us the UK exclusive of brand new track The Adversary.

Speaking about the brain-enveloping The Adversary, guitarist Jason Bennett says “The album was sequenced with vinyl in mind, so the ‘old world’ songs are on side one and the ‘new wave’ songs are on side two. The Adversary is from the ‘new wave’ side of the album, which we see as a hint toward the musical direction of future Ides Of Gemini releases. At least that’s what we’re saying now, until we write a bunch of new stuff that sounds nothing like this.”

Their new album Old World New Wave will be released on CD and digitally via Neurot Recordings and on vinyl via SIGE Records on 15th September.