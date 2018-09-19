UK Guitar Show masterclasses with Focusrite - everything you need to know

Last month it was announced that audio equipment manufacturer Focusrite would be at this year’s UK Guitar Show – holding masterclass sessions over the weekend and show off their latest range of equipment.

Now their full programme of events have been revealed, which will all take place at London’s Olympia on September 29 & 30.

YouTube sensation – and rock and metal fan Pete Cottrell – will discuss his channel, which features entertaining and informative videos about all things guitar. He’ll chat about the growth of his YouTube channel, which now boasts more than 160,000 subscribers, his gear and setup.

Focusrite product specialists Mark Lowes and Alex Jann will also be in attendance over he weekend to help guitarists of all ages and abilities learn new techniques, along with mixing and mastering tips and how best to utilise software plug-ins.

The UK Guitar Show will also feature the Gear Hall where you’ll be able to try out and buy the latest guitars, a Guitar Garage where experts will give your instruments some TLC and the Vintage Zone, featuring rarities from top collectors, retailers and much more – including 21 of Rory Gallagher’s guitars.

Artists including Misha Mansoor, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss and The Cream Experience will be there, along with YouTube Sensation Justin Sandercoe, with a variety of workshops available to take your playing to the next level.

Tickets for the two-day event are now available. Don’t mis out!